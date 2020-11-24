Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Shimano has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

