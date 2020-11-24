Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Shimano has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.
Shimano Company Profile
