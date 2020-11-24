Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Increases By 13.6%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

