Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Drops By 13.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

