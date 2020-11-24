Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Expands By 15.3%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Shares of ECNCF opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

