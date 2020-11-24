Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Decreases By 15.0%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 579,100 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

