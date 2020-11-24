Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Rises By 15.4%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,779.0 days.

IAFNF stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

