Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Rises By 15.4%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 674,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,779.0 days.
IAFNF stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.
About iA Financial
