Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Declines By 14.7%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,532,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 2,969,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.6 days.

Shares of KKPNF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKPNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

