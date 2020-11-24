Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.96. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 161,516 shares traded.

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.