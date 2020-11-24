Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.96. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 163,273 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

