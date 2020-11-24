Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 47,421 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average of $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.