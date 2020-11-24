Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,070 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.70. 10,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,774. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

