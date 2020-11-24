Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19.58 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $227.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.24.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $263.00. 17,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.