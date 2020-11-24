Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 67,045 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,045 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,572,000 after buying an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,641.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $27,826,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

ANSYS stock opened at $315.11 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.92 and a 200-day moving average of $306.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

