SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

