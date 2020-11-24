SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

SM Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $470.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

