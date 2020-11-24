SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

