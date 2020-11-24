So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. So-Young International has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

SY stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.15 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. So-Young International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

