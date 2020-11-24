Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 16,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 224.4% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,012 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LUV stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
