Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Insider Buys 48 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.68).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07).

On Monday, October 26th, Paula Bell purchased 43 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($165.17).

On Thursday, September 24th, Paula Bell acquired 50 shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £135 ($176.38).

LON:SPT traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 247 ($3.23). 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.74. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

About Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

