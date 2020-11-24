Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.