Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $98.35. 151,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

