Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. 120,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,125,834. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

