Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $78.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

AMBA stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 over the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

