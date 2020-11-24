StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.18

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

SNEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $1,605,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,801.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,886 shares of company stock worth $3,867,039. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.