Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,551 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $170,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 203,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 321.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

