Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

