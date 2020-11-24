Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 149,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 529,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 158,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

