Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

