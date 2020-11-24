Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,488 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

