Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 563 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

