Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.42. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 7,864,180 shares trading hands.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

