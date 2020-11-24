Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYNH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767,813 shares of company stock valued at $223,283,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Syneos Health by 271.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health by 29.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

