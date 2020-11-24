Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.68

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

SYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $106,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $756,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,324 over the last ninety days. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Systemax by 403.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Systemax during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

