Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TARS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, Director Jason E. Tester bought 171,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

