TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.60.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$57.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

