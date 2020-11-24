(TC) (NYSE:TC) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

(TC) (NYSE:TC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.99. (TC) shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65.

(TC) (NYSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

