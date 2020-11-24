TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target to $23.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

IMO stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.73. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 39.76%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

