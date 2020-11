Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 126.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 557,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.