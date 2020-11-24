Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 126.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 557,419 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

