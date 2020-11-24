Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS TLKGY opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Telkom SA SOC has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Telkom SA SOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

