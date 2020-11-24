Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday. Santander upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

