Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Santander upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.14 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

