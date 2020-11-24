Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEV. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.72.

TSE TEV opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. Tervita Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a market cap of $231.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tervita Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tervita Co. (TEV.TO)

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

