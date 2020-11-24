The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have underperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. The company remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix, persistent asset inflows and inorganic growth initiatives. Moreover, its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. However, continuously increasing expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administrative costs) are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the near term. Additionally, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities due to volatile earnings is a major concern.”

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.88.

NYSE:BX opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

