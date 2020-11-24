The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

PLCE stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

