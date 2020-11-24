The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $641.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $73.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Children’s Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
