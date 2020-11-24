The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $641.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $73.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Children’s Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.