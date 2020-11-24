The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.54.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in The Gap by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Gap during the third quarter worth $46,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.