The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Shares Gap Up to $4.27

The Goldfield Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $6.80. The Goldfield shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 196,814 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Goldfield from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GV. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldfield by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 235,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldfield during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldfield by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldfield Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

