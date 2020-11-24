The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $53.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of HIG opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

