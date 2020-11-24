The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The New York Times by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 7,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,230. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other The New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

