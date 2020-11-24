The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 581.58 ($7.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 678.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 695.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The Sage Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court purchased 5,000 shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

